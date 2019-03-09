Resources More Obituaries for Anne Treichler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Eckel Treichler

Margaret Anne Eckel was born on September 14, 1924, in Denver, Colorado to John Glenn Eckel and Florence Winger True. She died in Naples, Florida on July 22, 2018. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 45 years, Robert Kneeshaw Treichler, her parents, and her older brother, John Raymond Eckel. She is survived by her younger sister, Katherine True Eckel (Diem), her four children (John Robert, Andrew McLean, Stephen Randall, and Jane Elizabeth (Tinker), eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. An interment service for friends and family will be conducted on March 30th at the Matagorda TX Cemetery at 11 AM.Among many things, Anne is remembered by her family for her love of travel, her volunteer work for community and church, and her love of books. Anne loved to travel. Maybe her spirit of adventure grew from living in the various oil camps of Wyoming and the Texas Panhandle in her youth but, beginning with far-flung family camping trips in the 50s, Anne since traveled to South Africa, England and Scotland, Spain, Mexico, Guatemala, Chile, and Nova Scotia. An avid Anglophile, she arranged a trip to London each November (from 1975 until 2004) for herself and her friends to visit museums and attend plays. The travel tradition continued with her children and grandchildren that included cruises along the Mediterranean, train rides across Australia, and a family adventure to Athens and Florence for her 90th birthday.Anne was active in the community wherever she lived. In Lake Jackson TX, she was a member of the Lake Jackson Planning Commission and, in 1963, was named Woman of the Year by the local Chamber of Commerce. She helped organize the then-nascent Republican party in Texas (which included attending the 1956 National Convention), and had many roles in the League of Women Voters. In Midland MI, she volunteered at the local mental health clinic and was on the fine arts committee for the Midland Center for the Arts. In Williamsburg VA, her work with the League of Women Voters continued in the roles of local treasurer, legislative chair for the Virginia State Board, publisher of the VA LWV newsletter, and then state treasurer. A central thread in Anne's life was her association with the Presbyterian Church. She began her volunteer work with the church during college and continued through her entire life. Among her many roles were serving as a member of Commission to the Presbyterian Church-US General Assembly, a member of the Conference of Presbyterian Woman, First Moderator of Mid-Atlantic Women's Synod, member of the board of trustees of the Union Theological Seminary, and member of the Committee of the Ministry of the Presbytery of Eastern Virginia. She was elected as an elder of the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church in 1974. Her favorite admonition to her children was to quote Sister Ann Lee, the founder of the US Shaker movement: "Pray to God... and She will help you". She read voraciously and eclectically. From current events to Medieval histories, from Jane Austen to Patricia Cornwell, she was rarely seen without a newspaper, magazine, and at least three opened books by her side. After her return to Lake Jackson, she continued to average over 100 books a year and was always up to date on the state of the world and politics. She was always eager to debate history, politics, and/or theology with anyone willing to join the discussion. She was a highly intelligent, well read, well traveled, and generous woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.En lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to: The Treichler Church History Prize c/o Union Presbyterian Seminary 3401 Brook Road - Richmond VA 23227 Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019