Anne T. Peet
Our dear, sweet Anne departed this life on November 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was 73. Anne was a good soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Anne came into this world on a snowy, blustery day, February 9, 1947, at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. She grew up in the Williamsburg area a stone throw from James River. She spent her youth swimming, biking, riding the Ferry and chasing fireflies on warm summer evenings. As a teen she taught herself to play the guitar, naming it "String Fellow". She often entertained us with her strumming and singing. Anne was a twelve-year graduate of Walsingham Academy. She was a member of Glee Club and Mixed Chorus. She was also the Exchange Editor of the school newspaper and managed the girls basketball team. After graduating from Walsingham in 1965, she attended the Eastern Shore Branch of the University of VA at Wallops Island, VA. She later transferred to Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA before deciding to pursue Nursing at Hampton University. She graduated with a B.S. in Nursing. Anne accepted a position at Eastern State Hospital as a Psychiatric Nurse. She attended to the physiological and psychological needs of the patients. She was the Nursing Supervisor of the Intake Unit when a shoulder injury caused her to retire. She was much loved by her staff for her fairness and kind disposition. She is survived by her brothers, Jack F. Peet, Jr. (Jill), Cary S. Peet (Nicki), Carl N. Peet (Carol) and sister, Regina P. Collins and host of Nieces and Nephews. A remembrance of Anne will be celebrated in the Spring, her favorite season. Godspeed sweet Anne. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to offer condolences.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
