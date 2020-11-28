Anthony "Tony" Daddi passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, December 10, 1942 and lived there most of his life. Tony was a quiet, simple man who loved being at home and loved having company at home. He wasn't too thrilled about going out, but always enjoyed himself when he would go out with a group of friends. He also enjoyed golf and bowling, but I think he enjoyed the company of his friends much more. In his youth, he was an aggressive basketball player and baseball enthusiast. As he matured he considered The Giants his football team of choice - never a Sunday went by when he didn't watch their game. Sports were very important to him, as was his family, friends and good food... especially pasta and dessert. He was an active member of the CAIO Organization for many years. He managed the accounts of Lords of London for Citibank before taking early retirement to move to Williamsburg in 1999. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Loretta; Tony's two children, Anthony and Margaret; grandchildren, Terri and Julia; his sister, Mary Corsello, and her three children. Tony is very much mourned by his large extended family, including daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Rocco Colafrancesco and his three grandchildren, Stephen, Holly and Rocco; and his son and daughter-in-law, Timmy and Annie Marshall and grandson, Shane. Tony was married to Loretta for so long that he saw all these children grow and become wonderful adults, marry and have children of their own. He loved them all as his own. One thing he missed, and would have regretted had this horrible disease not destroyed his mind, was holding his first great-granddaughter, Lily Hope. Family was very important to him. As were his friends. He will truly be missed. May he rest in peace. Due to Covid 19, services will be held at a later time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
