Anthony Phillip Gilette III, "Tony", passed away at home on May 5, in Williamsburg, VA at the age of 47.He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Obenshain Gilette. He is survived by his father, Anthony Phillip Gilette, Jr, of Wilmington, NC; stepfather, James Walsh, of Williamsburg, VA; his soulmate Chrissie Neese Leslie of Williamsburg, VA; Maddie & Jonathan, his bonus children of Canton, GA; his sister, Kathi Gilette Hernandez (Steve), of Williamsburg, VA; his nephew, Michael Carr of Mt. Pleasant, SC.Everyone's life became brighter when he was brought into the world on November 25, 1971, and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1989. He had an enormous passion for life, and was just beginning the life of his dreams with Chrissie, their two cats Ben & Jerry, and their seven chickens. He was passionate about everyone and everything in life. Friends, being a pastry chef, the most amazing brother, being the other half of Chrissie's world. He loved gardening and living in the present. For the past nine years, he has been the pastry chef for Aromas in Williamsburg. He adored his work family.A celebration of life is being held at Bucktrout in Williamsburg on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his amazing life. Reception will follow, and the celebration will continue.In lieu of flowers and donations, we respectfully ask that you plant something that will flourish, grow, and make the world a better place. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 8 to May 15, 2019