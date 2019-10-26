|
September 12, 1924-September 1, 2019 Antoinette (Ann) McCulley passed away peacefully on September 1, shortly before her 95th birthday. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was predeceased by her parents Amalia and Luigi Guadagni, her brother Pasquale and her husband Cecil (Mac) McCulley. She moved to Williamsburg, VA in 1948 when Mac became an English professor at William and Mary. Antoinette worked various jobs, including cost accounting before she had two daughters. She was a gifted seamstress, making clothes for the family and, at one point, costumes for the Williamsburg Shakespeare Festival. Antoinette was very active with the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church and a supporter of the Williamsburg Players. In 2008 after a fall and three subsequent brain surgeries, she moved to Cranberry Township, PA, near her daughter, Cynthia. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Jeff Hornung), Amelia (Jane Andrews) and grandchildren (Kyle Patterson, Taylor Simons, Ryan Hornung, Rachel Hornung) and her sister, Johanna Saiya (Sal) of New Jersey. Antoinette, who never met a stranger, will be remembered as a loving mother, talented with numbers, a recycling pioneer and for her sewing, including the ability to design useful household items on her sewing machine. She taught her daughters to value education, dress for success and to be strong, independent women. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McCulley Scammon scholarship fund which is awarded annually to a student in the greater Williamsburg area who will be attending college to study theatre. www.williamsburgplayers.org/mcculley. A celebration of her life will be held in Stevenson Hall at the Williamsburg Presbyterian church on November 16 at 2pm.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019