Arlene Fredericka Weik Fabbri, formerly of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on 29 January 2020 in Brunswick, Maine after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter Patrina Curtis (Kevin) of Richmond, Maine; granddaughter Sarah Curtis of Durant, Oklahoma; grandson Patrick Curtis and great-grandson Kirby Curtis of Anchorage, Alaska; and her many friends. Born in Litchfield, Connecticut on 2 June 1928, Arlene was the oldest of three children of Andrew Jacob Weik and Florence Edith Bunnell Weik. Her brother Kirby (1930-2014) and sister Sally (1932-2019) predeceased her. She survived both her first husband, Ronald Fabbri of California and her second husband, Thomas Sutton of Williamsburg. Arlene's path through life took her to homes in Italy, California, Virginia, and Alaska, and back to New England where she resided in Richmond, Maine for the last ten years. But Williamsburg, Virginia captured her heart. In 1965, she began a more than thirty-five-year career at Colonial Williamsburg working as an Exhibition Buildings Hostess, an Interpreter in the Department of School and Group Services, and a Staff member at the Abby Aldrich Folk Art and Dewitt Wallace Galleries. Among many aspects of her varied career, Arlene delighted in learning about women's history and enjoyed sharing that knowledge in her tours of the Historic Area with Colonial Williamsburg's visitors. Gathering friends wherever she lived, many remember her infectious smile and sense of humor, her distinctive sense of style, her love of antiques and home, and her enthusiasm for life. Most of all, Arlene will be remembered for the wonderful artist she was – a talent she said she acquired from her father. She lovingly remembered watching him paint as a young girl. Arlene's still life pastels and landscape canvases filled her home. She also exhibited in public buildings and community shows for all to enjoy. Her family will hold a celebration of Arlene's life in early summer. Friends are welcome to send messages to Patrina and Kevin Curtis, 1 Cross Street, Richmond, Maine 04357.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020