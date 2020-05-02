Lorene, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. My prayers are with you and your family.
Sincerely, Carmen
Arnold Theodore Van Dyke, 72, of Williamsburg, passed away on April 26, 2020, at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA, due to complications from COVID-19. Arnold was born February 21, 1948 in Golden Valley, North Carolina, to the late Theodore and Cleo Van Dyke. Arnold spent his career of 21 years in the U.S. Army as a Flight Engineer/Flight Instructor with the Chinook helicopter. His last duty station was Ft Eustis, Virginia, where he retired in 1991. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving a tour from September 1969 – August 1970. While serving in Vietnam he was awarded a Soldier's Medal and the Bronze Star Medal for heroism. Arnold's hobby was collecting and restoring tractors. Everywhere he traveled he found a tractor to buy. He really enjoyed the Bible study sessions at Olive Branch Church. Arnold was a member of Masonic Lodge Hollis #535, Bostic, North Carolina. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Troy and Larry Van Dyke. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lorene Van Dyke of Williamsburg; daughters Amanda Mathias (Josh) and Michelle Van Dyke, grandchildren Haley, Kylie, Alex and Riley Mathias all of Toano; sisters: Sybil Short (Rodney), Kathy Atkins, Gail Chapman (Tim), Loretta Hoyle (Delbert) and Jane Hartsell (Clayton) and brothers: Tim, Dennis and Mark, and numerous nieces and nephews, of Bostic, North Carolina. He also leaves behind his cherished Australian Shepherd dog, Nana, of Williamsburg. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 5, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, 23188, phone #757-565-1141. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6 at 11:00 am at Olive Branch Christian Church, 7643 Richmond Road, Williamsburg VA. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will need to be practiced. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 2, 2020.