Arthur Wood Krey (Woody), born in Northern Westchester, NY, passed away September 30, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Peggy A. Krey; sons, Michael Krey of Williamsburg VA, Thomas Krey and wife Melody of Palm City FL; daughter, Peggy Widman and husband Allen of Sterling VA; grandchildren, Matthew Krey, Timothy, Michelle, Nicole Krey, and Megan Chase; and great grandchildren Parker and Landon Chase. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service, he worked as a plumber by trade. Volunteering was very important to him, and he spent many hours assisting at Riverside Hospital and York River State Park. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Arthur Wood's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Special Olympics
