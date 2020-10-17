1/1
Barbara A. Carr
1951 - 2020
On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Lt. Colonel Barbara Carr, retired from the U.S. Air Force after over twenty years of service, passed away at the age of 69. Lt. Col. Carr was born on January 14, 1951, to Gerald and Betty Smith in Easton, PA. She received her bachelor's degree in English from Pennsylvania State University in 1972 and a subsequent Master's degree from Old Dominion University. Lt. Col. Carr served in the Army as a photographer and journalist from 1974 to 1977 and served in the Air Force from 1979 to 2003 in public affairs, earning many awards and decorations during her collective years of service. She is survived by her husband, Glenn; her two children, Andrew and Jules; her daughter-in-law, Elena; and several cousins, a nephew, and a niece. Memorial services are to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at the earliest possible date.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
