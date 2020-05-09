Barbara Ann Shotton passed away in Williamsburg on April 13, 2020. Barbara was born June 3, 1934 in Suffolk, Virginia daughter of the late Reba B. and Charles Harry Shotton. She is survived by her son, Gary Douglas Offner and wife Kathy, two grandchildren Grant and Kelly of New York; brothers Charles and Douglas Shotton of Suffolk and five nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a paternal aunt, Betty Shotton as well as by several cousins. Barbara attended Suffolk High School and was a fine arts graduate of Mary Washington College. She completed post graduate work at Pratt Institute in New York and was an elementary school art teacher at Iona Prep in NewYork. A private graveside interment will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Nansemond River Garden Club to care for the flower gardens in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 309 Western Ave, Suffolk VA 23434. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 9, 2020.