Barbara Ann Shotton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Shotton passed away in Williamsburg on April 13, 2020. Barbara was born June 3, 1934 in Suffolk, Virginia daughter of the late Reba B. and Charles Harry Shotton. She is survived by her son, Gary Douglas Offner and wife Kathy, two grandchildren Grant and Kelly of New York; brothers Charles and Douglas Shotton of Suffolk and five nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a paternal aunt, Betty Shotton as well as by several cousins. Barbara attended Suffolk High School and was a fine arts graduate of Mary Washington College. She completed post graduate work at Pratt Institute in New York and was an elementary school art teacher at Iona Prep in NewYork. A private graveside interment will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Nansemond River Garden Club to care for the flower gardens in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 309 Western Ave, Suffolk VA 23434. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Interment
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved