Barbara Groben Sunderland passed away peacefully at her home in Ojai, California, surrounded by loved ones on May 6, 2020. She was 99 years old. Barbara and her husband, Riley, lived in Williamsburg, VA, from 1988-93. A celebration of life will be held online on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Please contact Toni for more information at: memorialforbgs@gmail.com.



