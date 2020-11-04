1/1
Barbara K. Converse
Barbara K. Converse, a long-time resident of Williamsburg, passed away on October 29, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend, Henry B. Converse; her parents, Steve J. Ordich and Kathryn Ordich Masley; her brother, John F. Ordich; and her sister, Mary M. Ordich. She worked for twenty-two years for the Department of the Navy as a Senior Analyst in planning, programming, and budgeting. She served in the Office of Naval Material, the Executive Office of the Secretary of the Navy; Office of the Comptroller of the Navy Pentagon and the Naval Sea Systems Command. She was a life member of the National Association of Military Comptrollers. Upon retiring to Williamsburg with her husband, she became a self-schooled watercolor artist. She was an active member of the Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center; the VA Museum of Fine Art in Richmond; The Muscarelle Museum of Art at the College of W&M, and several other local art groups. She enjoyed being with family and friends, educational lectures/trips, theatre, arts & crafts, reading, and baking. She especially loved dogs, being an adopted aunt to any dog that crossed her path. She is survived by her brother, Steve C. Ordich (Rita); her sister, Anne M. Humphrey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara requested that there be no formal funeral or memorial. She will be interred with her husband at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium, Annapolis, MD and at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heritage Humane Society of Williamsburg, 430 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185; St. Martin's Episcopal Church. 1333 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Barbara would like to thank the many friends and organizations who helped her. Online condolences may be shared at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
November 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
