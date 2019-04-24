Barbara L. Finley, 85, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James K. Finley, Jr., and her parents. A retired teacher and librarian, Barbara was a passionate, lifelong learner. She attended Lake Forest College (IL), and received a B.A. in Education and Psychology from Trinity College (IL) in 1971. She continued her education by taking graduate level courses from many institutions including Illinois State University, Northern Illinois University, Northeastern University, and the University of Utah. She received her M.A. in Adult Education in 1994 from National Louis University. She volunteered at Colonial Williamsburg, and Literacy for Life for several years. She sang in church choirs at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, Il. and Williamsburg Presbyterian Church; she served both churches faithfully as an Elder, a Deacon, and a Stephen Minister. She enjoyed her membership in the Sarah Circle, her Disciples class, and was an officer of the Presbyterian Women. She was a gifted pianist, loved reading, drinking tea, and collecting recipes. She will be remembered for her extraordinary birthday card and thank you note messages. She is survived by her sons, Michael J. Finley and Peter K. Finley (Monica); daughter, Beth F. Ledder (Thomas); grandchildren Lauren McCaugherty (DJ Marty), Matthew McCaugherty (Amy Echard), Kendall McCaugherty (fiancé Dan Ristau), Evan Finley, Kylie Surles, Colin Finley, and Liam Finley; her brother, Bob Engstrom (Glenda); several beloved cousins, a niece, and nephew, and many dear neighbors and friends. A memorial service will be held at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA on Friday, April 26 at 2 PM. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Music Department at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019