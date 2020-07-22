So shocked to learn of Barbara's passing. I worked with Barbara for 5 years at the Crestar Duke of Gloucester office. She was the most beautiful lady inside and out. I have thought about her through the years but did not know how to contact her. My deepest sympathy to Richard and her family. Barbara was a true friend. The world will miss her. I just learned of her passing; otherwise, I would have attended her services.

Anne Williams

Coworker