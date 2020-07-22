Loving wife Barbara McKown, 80, passed away on Friday July 17th, 2020. Barbara was born January 28, 1940 in Lanexa, Virginia to Stewart and Lonell Taylor. She worked for 43 years and retired from SunTrust Bank. On July 10, 1961 she married Richard McKown. Barbara was also a member of the James River Baptist Church for 65 years, serving in several different capacities. She loved the Lord and her church. She was known for her love for her family, and her kind compassionate spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents Stewart and Lonell; and three brothers Cliff, Ray, and Bill Taylor. Barbara is survived by her husband Richard D. McKown; her sister Beverly Hall (Jimmy); nieces and nephews, Tim, Tina, Lisa, Wendy, Kathy, Todd, Matt, Chris, and Randy. She is also survived by 15 great nieces and nephews, and 1 great great. The family received friends at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg on Monday July 20th, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. The funeral service was held Tuesday July 21st, 2020 at James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Rd, Williamsburg, at 11:00am with interment following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's honor can be made to the James River Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.