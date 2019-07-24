Barbara T. Hodson was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa. She was a member of the last graduating class of Davenport High School in 1960 and always made the trip back to the Quad-Cities for her wonderful class reunions. Pursuing her studies in Liberal Arts and Library Science, she attended the University of Iowa, Marycrest College, St. Ambrose College, Scott Community College, Christopher Newport University and Thomas Nelson Community College. Barb was associated with various school systems in the Quad-Cities and enjoyed the atmosphere of working in the educational community. Upon moving to Virginia in 1985, she worked at the Marshall-Wythe Law Library (College of William & Mary) and with Nationwide Insurance for 19 years in both Williamsburg and Newport News. Over the years she met some wonderful co-workers including Margaret, Marlene, Jim, Joye, Scott, Tucker and many more. After retiring from Nationwide she always stated that she had the best ever part-time job with Jacks-R-Better and two super bosses, the Jacks. Over the years, she loved many special school chums: Betsy, Patty, Patti, Jane, Penne, Judy and Sharon. Friends from Iowa and Virginia always held high importance to her: Anne, Linda, Jim, and Dawn. She had the best neighbors ever: Tom, Mac & Sylvia, Jack & Bert, Chris, Randee & Jim. Her wonderful dinner companions who always enjoyed getting together: Ruth, Marion, Martha and Billie. Barb is survived by her daughter, Guinevere Teagarden Steele, and her husband, Rob; sister Betty Senser, brother Bill Kniegge and 7 nieces and nephews: Marty, Susan, Peter, Kari, Brian, Veronique and Monique and other family members. Cremation rites have been accorded as was her request. Memorials may be made to the Williamsburg Regional Library. The family will receive friends, at a time to be determined, in Williamsburg, Virginia for a celebration of Barb's life. Published in Virginia Gazette on July 24, 2019