|
|
Benjamin A Machinist passed on Friday April 5 at Sentara Hospital after a short illness. Mass will be at St. Olaf CC Friday April 12 at noon. Family will receive friends starting at 11AMIn lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Community Foundation, 1323 Jamestown Rd Suite 213, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Please indicate Sr. Berenice Endowment Fund for Angels of Mercy Medical Claims in the memo line.Obituary may be found at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019