Bernard (Bernie), age 79, died March 9. He was a native of James City County and proud Virginian. During his 40+ year career at the Surry Nuclear Power Station as a carpenter, he was legendary for his dedicated work ethic and fairness. He delighted in his family, conversation, antiques, history and old houses. He is survived by his devoted widow Edwina Bishop, children Lynn Phillips (Tom), Sissy Bishop, Leslie Bishop (Terry), Bernard Bishop Jr. (Christine), Clayton Bishop; grandchildren Donald White, Benjamin White, Whitney Bishop, Meghan Rosario (Hector), Jamie Phillips; great grandchildren Avery Bishop, Jaxon Buchanan, Harley White, Mavis White, Emmett Rosario and dear friend Mary Kayaselcuk. He was a deacon of Hilton Christian Church, 100 James River Drive, Newport News. A service of remembrance will be held there Friday, March 15 at 3 pm. You are invited to honor a man whose gentle spirit endeared him to all. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg 23185.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019