Bert E. McCormick, born on January 26, 1932 in Evanston, IL to Scott Sr. and Emma McCormick, died in Williamsburg, VA on April 9, 2019.Bert grew up in Huntington, WV where he worked in steel mills and pool halls. He was a 1954 graduate of Marshall University. He then attained a master's degree from Princeton University, a research degree from Oxford University (England) and a doctorate from Princeton University. He was an author of two books, one on the life of Luke and the other on Pocket Billiards.Professionally, he was the senior pastor of four churches including the renowned First Church of Albany, New York, with the oldest pulpit in the United States. In 1968, he was invited by his alma mater, Marshall University, to be the baccalaureate speaker and was the recipient of the Community Service Alumni Award in 1980. He and Birgit retired in 1989 to Williamsburg, VA settling in Queens Lake. Bert was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Scott Jr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Birgit McCormick, formerly of Linz, Austria now residing in Williamsburg, VA; children: Heidi, F. Scott, and Erik; grandchildren, Jackson and Lukas; and his brother's children; Jane (Steve) Brower, Scott III (Mary Ann) McCormick, and Donald (Masumi) McCormick.A reception will be held on May 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm in Queens Lake at the clubhouse. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary