Betty B. Outen, 83, of Williamsburg, passed away on April 6, 2020. Betty loved feeding the birds in her yard, but the ones she loved most were her blue birds. She had a house for the blue birds in her backyard that housed many blue bird families over the years. She loved to feed them mealy worms, they had so much trust in Betty, that they would sit patiently on their perch waiting to be fed. Not only did she love the birds but she loved her flowers too. She could spend hours working in the yard. Her husband used to joke that he needed to call the search and rescue team to get her to come back into the house from working outside. She was a member of Maple Grove Christian Church where she sung in the choir. She was also a member of The Betty Club, which consisted of a group of friends that were all named Betty! Betty had a beautiful smile that could light up a room. She was kind, loving, and had the sweetest heart. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was born an angel, lived an angel, and went home safely as an angel! She will be missed dearly! She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred J. Outen. She is survived by her sons, Edward C. Outen and Jeffrey L. (Joyce) Outen; daughter, Gwen A. Outen; and grandchildren, Christy, EJ, Josh, Sean, Bethany, Hannah, Corey, Autumn, Shane, and Britney. A celebration of Betty's Life will take place at a later date. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020