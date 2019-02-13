Betty (Gibson) Kilford, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019, at The Hospice House in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born July 26, 1939, in Anjean, West Virginia, to parents Maciel (Vaughan) and Gus Gibson Sr.Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed; her sisters, Jean Ripley and Ruth Stewart, and her brother, Bobby Gibson. She leaves behind to treasure the memory of her, four children: Deanna Szumera (John), Robert Williams (Tammy), David Mascarenas, and Teresa Still (Tim); eight grandchildren: Eli Szumera, Tyler, Katie, and Brandon Williams, Emily Mascarenas, Brittany, Madison, and Hailey Still; and three great-grandchildren: Dominic, Madison, and Kennedy; devoted brother, Gus Gibson Jr. (Debi) and beloved sister, Judie Grablewski (Ron).Betty possessed a natural gift and love of music from an early age. She stood small, (4' 11" at her peak :) but lived tall. She was well known for her country jam sessions, karaoke gatherings, and penny-ante poker games surrounded by family, friends, and her good home-cooking. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the pride of her life, and she was never more happy than when listening to the minute details of their daily lives and interests. In her later years, Betty lived a settled and uncommonly content life from the pillowed chair of her sunroom porch. She loved sharing blueberries from her garden, and pickings from her many plants. To the very end, her mind remained sharp, and her spirit remained strong. Betty Gibson Kilford will be deeply missed...by her cherished children and loved ones on earth - but has been dearly welcomed...by her faithful Father and loved ones in heaven. There will be a private celebration of life. Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary