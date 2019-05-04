|
Betty Watson Boy, 90, of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on May 1, 2019. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William H. Watson; sister, Louise Fykes and great-grandson, Daniel T. Browning. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Boy; son, Wayne W. Boy (Joyce); granddaughters Jennifer D. Merriman (Nathan) and Rebecca A. Browning (Jason); and six great-grandchildren. Born in Crisfield, Maryland, Mrs. Boy graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1944. Following graduation, she began a thirty-five year career in the U.S. Civil Service at Chincoteague Naval Air Station. While at Chincoteague, she met and married the love of her life, Charles, on June 10, 1949. Their seventy year marriage founded on faith and family was the focus of a life well lived and which still endures.
Published in Virginia Gazette from May 4 to May 11, 2019