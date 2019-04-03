|
Beverly R Ashnault, 82 of Williamsburg passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at VCU Hospital. Ms. Ashnault was the manager of Pottery Wine and Cheese for over 25 years. Prior to that she was a teacher. Beverly graduated college from Plymouth State College in New Hampshire with a BS in Education. She was very active in the Williamsburg area after retirement. She volunteered at FISH Inc., the local Salvation Army and Animal Humane Society. Survivors include daughter Ann Fetner, Son in law Timothy Fetner, Son Jeffery Ashnault, and Daughter in law Candace Ashnault, grandchildren: Patrick Fetner, Tyler Ashnault, Courtney Fetner, and Victoria Ashnault.Preceding her in death, her parents: Earnest Richard and Eliza Richard and her daughter Jennifer Lynn Ashnault A Celebration of life to be held on May 5, 2019, 12-2 at Elan Williamsburg Apartments, 301 Reserve Way
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019