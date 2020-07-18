1/1
Beverly Simonton Kelly
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Simonton Kelly, 89, of Williamsburg, Virginia died on July 13, 2020. Born February 6, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Pastor Chester Stewart Simonton and Helen Beech Simonton of York, PA. She is survived by her husband of 66 years. James Sands Kelly; two daughters, Sharra Kelly of Williamsburg, and Beverly "B." Alksninis and her husband Tom of Celebration, FL; four grandchildren, Christopher and William Dugan; Kelly and Algirdas "Sandy" Alksninis. Her son James Sands Kelly, Jr preceded her in death. A private interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to be conducted at a later date. A long-time resident of Williamsburg, Bev graduated Phi Beta Kappa, from The College of William and Mary in 1953. The following year she married Jim Kelly and in August 1954 the two returned to their Alma Mater and the city they loved. Bev loved music and for over 50 years she was the alto soloist in the Bruton Parish Church choir. In 1962 she was a founding member of the Williamsburg Madrigal Singers. The group enjoyed much success performing for Colonial Williamsburg, appearing twice on Good Morning America, and representing Virginia at the dedication of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. In 1962 realizing the need for kindergarten education in Williamsburg, Bev began her career as an educator by starting Greenwood Kindergarten in her basement. She also taught at Jamestown Academy and Walsingham Academy. For several years she was the Director of Christian Education at Bruton Parish Church and then became the leader of Girl Scout Troop 296. As President of the Women of the Church, her vision of a church gift shop led to a ministry of in-reach as well as out-reach. Over 100 volunteers joined in the venture and in the first decade of operation The Bruton Parish Book and Gift Shop contributed approximately two million dollars to worldwide and local charities. Bev Kelly loved music, teaching, and serving her church and community, but where she found her most joy was surrounded by her family. Whether it was hiking a trail in Wyoming, sharing the fun of Disney, sing a-longs around her piano, decorating for Christmas or spoiling her grandchildren, Bev was the happiest when she could share the moment with family. Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to impact.wm.edu/kelly (James S. Kelly, Jr Tennis Endowment) or to the Heritage Humane Society. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved