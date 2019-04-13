Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Huff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billie Huff Obituary
Billie Huff answered her Master's call on April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Rodgers Huff. She is survived by three neat sons, Collins, Mark and Micah; three daughters-in-law, Ramona, Cathy and Janet; four precious grandchildren, Katelyn, Catherine, Carter, and CR III. A memorial service at Stonehouse Presbyterian Church in Toano is pending. Remains will be at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, VA. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now