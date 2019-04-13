|
Billie Huff answered her Master's call on April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Rodgers Huff. She is survived by three neat sons, Collins, Mark and Micah; three daughters-in-law, Ramona, Cathy and Janet; four precious grandchildren, Katelyn, Catherine, Carter, and CR III. A memorial service at Stonehouse Presbyterian Church in Toano is pending. Remains will be at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, VA. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019