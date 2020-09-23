1/
Billie Jo Purse
1933 - 2020
Billie Jo Purse, born on September 16, 1933, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on September 19, 2020 She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Amanda Bumpass; 9 siblings; her first husband, James Lang; her second husband, Arthur Purse, Jr.; 2 sons, JL (James Lewis) and Ronald Joe Lang; and a stepdaughter, Linda. Survived by her daughter, Mary Whitaker (Garry); her son, Douglas Lang (Connie); stepson, Arthur Purse III; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. Billie enjoyed working in her garden, cooking homemade meals, needlepoint, and spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite movie was Gone with the Wind, and she enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk and Red Skeleton. Her favorite job was being a waitress at Gus's Restaurant at Yorktown Beach in the 60's. A memorial service will be held at 2pm September 26, 2020 at Bucktrout Funeral Home. Viewing will be at 1pm before the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice (Peninsula) or James City Fire & Rescue (Route 5).

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
