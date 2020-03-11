|
|
Billy Jack Sanders passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Williamsburg, Virginia at the age of 85. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Beryl; sons, Jon and Mark, and their wives; daughter, JoAnn and her husband; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Reba and Linda; brothers, Bobby and Kenneth and their spouses; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Billy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, the highest rank attainable by an enlisted person. He retired after 29 years of service having been recognized during his military career with numerous decorations, citations, ribbons and awards including the Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. After his military career, Billy worked for 16 years as the Supervisor of Support Services, Facilities Management at the College of William and Mary Visitation will be held Friday, March 13 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188, with a service on Saturday, March 14 at 2 PM. The family prefers donations to the () in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020