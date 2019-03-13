Home

Billy V Hite, 83 of Williamsburg, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Retired glass blower at Jamestown and US Army Veteran. Preceded in death by parents Mr and Mrs. John P Hite Sr, brothers James Verlon and John P Jr. Survived by son's Keith and wife Gina and John and wife Patty, former wife Bernice, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother La-Rue and wife Mildred and sisters Judy Johnson and husband Tom, and Pat Hogge and husband Bobby. Memorial service, Friday, March 15, 2019, Grace Baptist Church, Penniman Road, Noon - 2 pm, Rev. Steve Wiley presiding.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019
