Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Blair Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blair C. Barnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blair C. Barnett Obituary
Blair Christine Barnett (Burr) passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended Longwood University. She loved working with children and pursued that interest for many years. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved the large family gatherings that were held each year.She is survived by her husband, Scott Burr, her children, Lily, Lucas and Kellen, her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Brian R. Barnett, her twin brother, Andrew R. Barnett and her paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. M.L. Barnett all of Williamsburg. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.The family will have a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Williamsburg Hospice House or a .
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blair's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.