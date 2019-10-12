|
|
Blair Christine Barnett (Burr) passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and attended Longwood University. She loved working with children and pursued that interest for many years. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved the large family gatherings that were held each year.She is survived by her husband, Scott Burr, her children, Lily, Lucas and Kellen, her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Brian R. Barnett, her twin brother, Andrew R. Barnett and her paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. M.L. Barnett all of Williamsburg. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.The family will have a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Williamsburg Hospice House or a .
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019