Bob Walker, 79, of Williamsburg passed away November 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn Walker and Murray Walker Sr.; and brother, Murray Walker Jr. Bob retired after many years as the Director of Engineering for Flight Simulation. In retirement, he worked part-time in the Prentis Store in Colonial Williamsburg. He was also a member of the St. Olaf Church in Norge, Virginia. Bob Walker attended Southern Technical Institute and the University of Maryland, where he studied Electrical Technology and flight simulation. From there, he was transferred to oversee projects in various locations including, New Jersey, England, the Azores, and eventually to Newfoundland Canada, where he met his future wife, Nancy. Once they married, they went to Japan and started a family. He moved back to the states and enjoyed many hobbies including sailing, camping, flying, and horseback riding with his wife and two daughters. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Simonis) Walker; daughters, Simone (Walker) Tarnoff (Tim Tarnoff), and Wendy (Walker) Robinson (Dave Robinson); and grandchildren, Mikaela Tarnoff and Alex Tarnoff. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8th from 7:00-9:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains, Williamsburg. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, November 9th at 11:00am, at St. Olaf Chapel, 104 Norge Lane 23188. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church, Norge Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019