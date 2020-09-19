Bobby Lee Ballard, age 90, a native of Itawamba County, Mississippi, passed away on September 16, 2020. Married for 70 years to the late Emojene Wallace Ballard. Son of the late Shirley and Irene Ballard. Since moving to Williamsburg, VA in 1986, he has attended Williamsburg Community Chapel. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Bobby retired from civil service after a long career with the U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, Fort Eustis, VA. Bobby was a cheerful, intelligent, hard-working man who took comfort in life's simple pleasures. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James A. Ballard. Surviving family includes his two daughters, Sandra Ballard and husband Ron DeChristoforo of Williamsburg, VA. Rebecca Cumming and husband Will of Onancock, VA. Sisters, Mildred McFerrin and husband Bobby Joe of Mantachie, MS and Betty Noble and husband Harvey of Fulton, MS. Grandchildren: Stephen Cumming (Evangeline) of Saugus, CA and Dr. Emily Johnson (Shane) of Syracuse, NY. Three Great-grandchildren: Morgan, Abigail and Claire. A Private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 41 Old Oyster Point Road, Suite D, Newport News, VA 23602. https://heartlandhospicefund.org
