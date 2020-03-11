|
Bradford (Brad) Crane was born in Glen Ridge, NJ on July 29th, 1936, to Paul Willard and Verona Harman Crane. On February 28th, 2020 he passed away in Williamsburg, VA. During his childhood, his family lived in Montclair, NJ and Verona, NJ. Subsequently the family moved to Media, PA and ultimately Loveland, OH near Cincinnati. He received a BA from Princeton University and an MS in physics from the University of Michigan. Brad then went to Washington, D.C. in 1963 to work on the space program. Later, he obtained a Ph.D. in physiology from Georgetown University and taught at Catholic University. Brad had a lifelong love of music as a listener and as a singer, sailing, hiking, travel and the church. He served as an elder and a choir member at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C. where he was a member for over 40 years. Since 2014, Brad and Anabel have lived in Williamsburg, where Brad was a member of the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church and choir. He was also a member of the Williamsburg Choral Guild. He is survived by Anabel, his wife of 47 years; brother, Robert L. Crane; nieces, Elizabeth Crane (Paul) Fleming and Sarah Crane (Avery Swanson); and nephew, Paul Henri (Katie) Crane. The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11am at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, March 19th at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg (4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188) or the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church (215 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185).
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020