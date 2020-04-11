Home

Brenda Brown Moore

Brenda Brown Moore Obituary
Brenda Brown Moore, 70, peacefully left this earth to be with her lord on April 6, 2020. Brenda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert R. Brown, Sr. and Virginia M. Brown; her husband, Leslie J. Moore and her brothers, David H. Brown and Herbert D. Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Curry Sutton (Richard); her son, Robert James Moore; step-son, James D. Moore; brother, Robert R. Brown, Jr.; grandsons, Austin Matthew Sutton and Brandon Cole Sutton as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Consulate Health care of Williamsburg and their staff for providing great care to Brenda. A visitation will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Monday, April 20th from 10 am until 1 pm with a graveside service to follow at Poroporone Baptist Church Cemetery in Shacklefords, VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020
