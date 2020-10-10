1/1
Brian Reed Smith
Brian Reed Smith, 77, passed from this life on October 2, 2020 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, following a lengthy illness. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia he was the son of the late Willard Leroy and Joyce Reed Smith. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1964. He married Tracy Stambaugh of Leola, Pennsylvania, in 1967. Brian's career took the family to several locales around the country before they settled in Wayne, Pennsylvania where he established and managed Transit Systems, a shipping and insurance company. He served on the board of the Main Line YMCA where he played basketball every day. He was a member of Wayne Presbyterian Church and served as a Trustee and an Elder. He and his wife retired to Williamsburg, Virginia in 2003. There he was active in the Kiwanis Club and was a member of The Executive Partners group which was composed of retired business executives at the Mason School of Business at The College of William and Mary. A final move to Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania brought them closer to family. In addition to his loving wife, Brian is survived by two daughters, Meredith Smith, Williamsburg, Virginia, and Rebecca Petriello, Clarks Summit, also son-in-law Paul Petriello and grandchildren Jack Thomas and Mollie Grace Petriello, Clarks Summit. Brian was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit. A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State Street, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 9, 2020
Brian will be remembered as a faithful brother to Delta Chapter and a gentleman to everyone! RIP
Metedith Kiger
