Britt I loved your laugh When you walked into the room it lit up with nothing but happiness you were so sweet and had love for everyone I remember when I first met you we used to go to church together all the time and it was fun a beautiful soul taken too soon from this world you were a true queen one of my biggest regrets was one of the last times we talked you wanted to hang out but I was so busy and caught up in what I was doing I never got that chance and for that Im deeply sorry I feel horrible now your home with the lord watching over us , and when the sun shines I think of you and that beautiful smile watch down over all of us thru these hard times you maybe gone baby girl but you will never ever be forgotten ❤❤ Rest in paradise

Anna Adkins

Friend