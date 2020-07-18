Brittney Lynn Dazley, daughter, sister, and friend. November 8,1999 – July 10, 2020. Daughter of Alec, Erica, Rae and Jason. Survived by siblings Logan, Christian, Dustin, Nicholas, and Jay. Grandparents Adelene , Don, Jeff , Lynda, great-grandpa Eric, and many more family members. A beautiful soul with a big heart. She touched everyone who crossed her path. With fire in her eyes and a laugh that brought down the house she was born to be noticed. She loved life and everything about it and was deeply loved. We'll miss you Queen B! Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held for family members. Bucktrout Funeral Home assisting
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.