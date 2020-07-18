1/1
Brittney L. Dazley
1999 - 2020
Brittney Lynn Dazley, daughter, sister, and friend. November 8,1999 – July 10, 2020. Daughter of Alec, Erica, Rae and Jason. Survived by siblings Logan, Christian, Dustin, Nicholas, and Jay. Grandparents Adelene , Don, Jeff , Lynda, great-grandpa Eric, and many more family members. A beautiful soul with a big heart. She touched everyone who crossed her path. With fire in her eyes and a laugh that brought down the house she was born to be noticed. She loved life and everything about it and was deeply loved. We'll miss you Queen B! Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held for family members. Bucktrout Funeral Home assisting

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Erica Houck
Mother
July 17, 2020
Britt I loved your laugh When you walked into the room it lit up with nothing but happiness you were so sweet and had love for everyone I remember when I first met you we used to go to church together all the time and it was fun a beautiful soul taken too soon from this world you were a true queen one of my biggest regrets was one of the last times we talked you wanted to hang out but I was so busy and caught up in what I was doing I never got that chance and for that Im deeply sorry I feel horrible now your home with the lord watching over us , and when the sun shines I think of you and that beautiful smile watch down over all of us thru these hard times you maybe gone baby girl but you will never ever be forgotten ❤❤ Rest in paradise
Anna Adkins
Friend
July 17, 2020
We loved our lil Brittany❤
Monica Massey
Friend
July 17, 2020
I am going to miss you. ❤❤
Gigi Isaac
Friend
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP beautiful
Cindy Schrinel
Friend
July 17, 2020
Brittney was a bright light. I enjoyed what little time I spent with her and will remember her forever. Rest in peace, Britt. Prayers for comfort for all who loved her.
Vicki Thomas
Friend
July 17, 2020
Rest in peace beautiful one love JoAnn
Joann New
Family
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
AL Kemppainen
July 17, 2020
Brittney use to come to my house often when she was younger to hang out with my daughter Jewel. She was such an outgoing fun young lady. She was always full of herself. I am deeply sadden by the loss of a beautiful soul. I am very sorry for your loss Erica.
April Mcalexander
Friend
July 17, 2020
Love you Brittney!
Erica Houck
Mother
July 17, 2020
My Britt ...I love you so very much! I miss you!
Love, Mom
Erica Houck
Mother
