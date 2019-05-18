Burton L. Rogers Sr., 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Williamsburg and still lived on the same street where he was born.Burton is survived by his children, Burt (Lori) Rogers Jr. of Painter, VA; Terry (Brian) Paluga of Louisville, KY; Charles (Lucy) Rogers of Richmond, VA; and 10 grandchildren, Codey and Colby Rogers, Ashley Freeman, Joseph and Cody Ayres, Corey and Kyler Paluga, Thalia, Dominic and Nicholas Rogers; six great grandchildren Kayley, Brayden, Raven, Steven, Nathaniel and Walter; and three sisters, Lois Adams, Pat Gilbert and Becky (Timmy) Waltrip. He is preceded in death and met at the gates of heaven by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Dorothy "Dot" Rogers, his parents James Newton and Hazel "MaHa" Rogers; brothers James Arthur (Belle) Rogers, Edwin Lee Rogers and sister Dora Dean (Lawrence) Bryant, and brother-in-laws Bill Adams and Jimmy Gilbert. Burton was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II and member of 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He was a founding and lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Williamsburg Lodge 757 and retired from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Maintenance Department.Those who knew Burton knew him to have a heart of gold, a warm smile and an amazing sense of humor. "OH YEAH!!" Burton was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 20 from 4:00-7:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg VA. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 11am in the Nelsen Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Burton's memory to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188 (www.williamsburghospice.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 18 to May 25, 2019