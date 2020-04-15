|
Calvin Kilmer Robinson, 85, of West Point, Va. slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God at sunrise April 11, 2020. Calvin was an avid square dancer and sailor. He loved sailing and spending time with his family and friends. Calvin was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Essex aircraft carrier. He began his career as an accountant working for the Dupont family and later retiring from the Defense General Supply Center as an auditor after 23 years of service. Calvin was preceded in death by his father and mother George Wood Robinson & Emma Yost Robinson (Millsboro, Delaware), two sisters and one brother, by his wife Mary Ann and son-in-law Van Parker. Calvin is survived by two daughters, Susan Hodges (Bill) and Deborah Parker, and six grandchildren, Sarah Kalfarisi, Hannah Pullen, Andrew Pullen, Calvin Robinson, Brandon Parker, Kaitlyn Parker, niece Carol Williams Moore and two nephews Bruce Palmer and Donnan Palmer. Calvin also leaves behind a very special companion and square dancing partner, Lois Buchanan of Urbanna. A private graveside service will be held in Sunny Slope Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jeongin Kim of the West Point United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020