Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Captain Joseph L. Villeneuve


1931 - 2019
Captain Joseph L. Villeneuve Obituary
Captain Joseph L. Villeneuve (retired USMC 1948-1978) passed away on September 26 2019, after a long and courageous battle with MDS leukemia. He was born June 5, 1931, in Springfield, Massachusetts to Philip and Marie Villeneuve. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joanne Villeneuve; his son, Wayne Villeneuve (Christina); his daughters, Tracy Blankenbaker (Dwight), Shae Moore (Rob), Danee Detherage; and his four grandchildren: Joseph Philip II, Lauren, Justin and Aaron. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Villeneuve (Marie); and four nephews. His parents and sister Claire Murphy preceded him in death. He served his Country with great pride, beginning as a musician in the Marine Corp Band, and ending his career as an intelligence officer in the Vietnam War and at Guantanamo Bay. He received many medals and promotions during his illustrious career, including a meritorious promotion as a Senior Drill Instructor. He was beloved by all that knew him and his gifts of love, laughter, kindness and support will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, on October 3 at 4:00pm. Interment will be held at Arlington at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
