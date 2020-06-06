Carl J. Lange
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Carl James Lange passed away May 31, 2020. He was born in Seneca, Pennsylvania on June 1, 1925, the son of Otto Carl Lange and Rose Marie (Jetter). After serving in the United States Navy from 1943-1945 he did his undergraduate work at Duke University receiving a B.S. in 1948. He later received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh in 1951. He married Veronica (Szelypez) Turocy in 1950, who predeceased him in 2017. The Langes had two children, David Carl Lange who died in 2017 and Veronica Jeanne (Moore). Dr. Lange was Project Director of the Human Research Resources Office at George Washington University from 1953-1960; later he was Director of Research Planning from 1960-1969 and became Assistant Vice President for Administration and Research and Professor of Psychology in 1975. He was consultant to the National Science Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and served on the Board of Directors of the School for Contemporary Education, and the National Laboratory for Higher Education. He was also Director of the ERIC Clearing House for Higher Education. Dr. Lange was licensed as a Psychologist in the State of Virginia. He was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association; and also a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the District of Columbia Psychological Association and Sigma Xi. He contributed articles to professional journals and retired as Professor Emeritus from George Washington University in 1990. After moving to Williamsburg, Dr. Lange was a member of the King of Glory Lutheran Church. Services and interment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved