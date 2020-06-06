Dr. Carl James Lange passed away May 31, 2020. He was born in Seneca, Pennsylvania on June 1, 1925, the son of Otto Carl Lange and Rose Marie (Jetter). After serving in the United States Navy from 1943-1945 he did his undergraduate work at Duke University receiving a B.S. in 1948. He later received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh in 1951. He married Veronica (Szelypez) Turocy in 1950, who predeceased him in 2017. The Langes had two children, David Carl Lange who died in 2017 and Veronica Jeanne (Moore). Dr. Lange was Project Director of the Human Research Resources Office at George Washington University from 1953-1960; later he was Director of Research Planning from 1960-1969 and became Assistant Vice President for Administration and Research and Professor of Psychology in 1975. He was consultant to the National Science Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and served on the Board of Directors of the School for Contemporary Education, and the National Laboratory for Higher Education. He was also Director of the ERIC Clearing House for Higher Education. Dr. Lange was licensed as a Psychologist in the State of Virginia. He was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association; and also a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the District of Columbia Psychological Association and Sigma Xi. He contributed articles to professional journals and retired as Professor Emeritus from George Washington University in 1990. After moving to Williamsburg, Dr. Lange was a member of the King of Glory Lutheran Church. Services and interment will be private.



