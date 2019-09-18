Home

Carl R. Wheaton


1923 - 2019
Carl R. Wheaton Obituary
Lt. Col. Carl R. Wheaton died on September 12, 2019 at Patriots Colony. Carl was born on October 23, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY, second son of Andrew Lehtinen Wheaton and Abby Richardson Wheaton. He was raised in Bar Harbor, ME and graduated from Bar Harbor Highschool in 1941. During WWII he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a pilot in the Pacific. After the war, Carl married Virginia Hodgkins from Bar Harbor. They had a daughter, Peggy, and a son, Steve, before divorcing. After graduating from U Maine, Carl returned to military service in the USAF. While serving in VA, Carl met Juliette Gardner Garrison. They married in 1952. Juliette had a daughter, Martha Leigh Garrison; Carl and Juliette had a daughter, Katie, and a son, Andrew. Carl completed a MS from MIT. He retired from the Air Force in 1969, and started a second career in aerospace engineering with Hopewell. Carl and Juliette moved to Williamsburg in 1989. Carl was preceded in death by his brother Steve, his daughters Peggy and Katie, and his son Andrew. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Juliette; daughter, Marti Grubaugh (Jeremiah), son, Steve (Mary), and his niece Leslie Pounds (Cal). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
