Carmen Navarro Rowell, 94, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Brookdale Chambrel Assisted Living, Williamsburg, VA, after an extended illness. Born on September 2, 1925, in Oxnard, CA, Carmen was the daughter of Pablo Navarro and Jesus Ramirez. She grew up in Denver, CO, and came east to Washington, D.C., near the end of WW II to do clerical work at the Pentagon. After her marriage to Eugene in December of 1945, the couple lived in Newport News. Carmen was an avid dancer, tennis player, bridge player, and a frequent winning competitor in the Virginia Golden Olympics. She earned medals in tennis and jump rope events. Carmen was a homemaker, raising her children and providing childcare for many grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church for over 50 years. In her later years, she became devoted to shag dancing. She was awarded a lifetime membership in the Colonial Shag Club, where she danced every Saturday night until she was 93. Her dedication to the group and her dancing ability inspired many members of the club to always have fun and to keep dancing. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene, of 48 years and two sons, David and Richard. She was mother to Pam Estelle and Lisa Horrell of Williamsburg, Eugene Rowell, III of Anderson, SC, and Douglas Rowell of Newport News. She is survived by nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:00p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Here for The Girls 1309 Jamestown Rd., Suite 204, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or The Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019