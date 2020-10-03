1/1
Carol B. Rideout
Carol B. Rideout, 80, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2020, at her home, after a long battle with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO). Carol was an active member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church where she enjoyed being a long-term member of the choir. She retired from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science as a Marine Biologist. As a committed environmentalist, she devoted her later years to teaching students across the state of Virginia about how they could personally make a difference in environmental causes. She also enjoyed being an election poll worker and participating in alumni activities with Longwood College, where she earned her undergraduate degree, and with the College of William and Mary, where she earned her master's degree. Carol was a loving mother and grandmother. Her memories will forever be cherished by her daughters, Michelle Rodney of Canton, Georgia, and Charlene Macedo of Orlando, Florida; son-in-law, Anibal Macedo of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Alexxandra Macedo and Charles Macedo, both of Orlando, Florida. A private Livestream service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Carol be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1333 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Stmartinswmbg.org. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
