Carol Irwin Williams Mathews, aged 68, passed away October 3, 2020 in her home in Williamsburg, VA from COPD. She was born December 6, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the eldest child of Andrew Addison Williams and Mary Jane "Patsy" Keen Williams. As a child, Carol's family moved multiple times due to her father's work. This introduced her to diverse communities which, along with her Christian-Quaker upbringing, established her ability to be open to anyone and a desire to be of service to others. To be of service to others was a continual life goal. In the 1960s, Carol was an activist for civil rights. Her love of horses led to managing a riding stable and training show horses. From 1969-1973 she attended the College of William and Mary. There she participated in anti-war rallies, worked on the college paper, and manned a suicide hotline. After graduating Carol remained in Williamsburg. Between 1973 and 1983, she became active in the community helping to start the recycling center, the Avalon Women's Shelter, and An Occasion for the Arts. She met Robert Burke "Bob" Mathews and they married May 29, 1976. In 1981, her daughter Melody L Mathews was born. In 1983, Carol and her family took in her widowed mother diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and confined to a wheelchair. From then until her mother's passing, Carol was a caregiver and mother. Her family also cared for her brother Drew on and off for 20 years. She enjoyed participating in the Sweet Adelines, Junior Women's Club, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Through them and Melody's school activities, Girl Scouts, and the Children of the American Revolution she remained active in the community. Carol also enjoyed traveling with these groups and for pleasure. Carol is preceded in death by her father Andrew Addison Williams; mother, Mary Jane "Patsy" Keen Williams; brother, Andrew Addison Williams Jr.; and husband, Robert Burke "Bob" Mathews. She is survived by daughters, Melody L Mathews of Burbank, CA, Carrie Lynn Madeux of Merritt Island, FL, and Tracey Mathews Roberson of Williamsburg, VA; grandsons, Quentin and Graham Roberson of Williamsburg VA; and an aunt and several cousins in Pennsylvania and Arizona. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be announced by her family. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
