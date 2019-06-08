Carol Lynn Richard, 84, of Toano, VA, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth B. and John W. Sanders, and her son, Stephen Richard. She is survived by her husband Charles L. Richard; son, Charles L. Richard Jr. (Mona Richard); daughters, Debra A. Richard (Harold Meyer), Patricia L. Johnston (Thomas Johnston), Carri L. Adcock (Timothy S. Adcock); grandchildren, Kyle M. Richard, Brian C. Richard, Stephen Johnston, Alissa J. Meyer, and Franz I. Richard-Baichl.Carol Richard was a beautiful wife, mother, and friend who touched many lives in her 84 years here. Born to John and Ruth Sanders, she grew up in North Plainfield, NJ. She graduated from North Plainfield High School. She became a bilingual secretary in New York City until she and Charles got married in 1954. They then headed to France where he was stationed. She raised four wonderful children with Charles and made friends wherever she went. She continued to get together with "The Kiddos", her friends from school. Some of these relationships spanned almost 80 years.She was a member of Stonehouse Presbyterian Church in Toano, VA. Carol was an avid bowler, golfer, bridge player, and she hosted countless gatherings of family and friends, some as far away as Bermuda. She had a great sense of style and she loved her work as a bridal consultant in CA. She always had kind words and encouragement for others, and her quick wit was a gift. Carol loved people, sharing meals, flowers, sending cards, and receiving them. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Stonehouse Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Pkwy, Toano, VA 23168. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from June 8 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary