Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Capitol Hill United Methodist Church
421 Seward Sq. SE
Washington, DC, DC
Carol Rae Anderson Obituary
Carol Anderson departed this life to join her beloved husband Kevin on 20 November, 2019, while in hospice at Providence Hospital. She was comforted by her siblings as well as her church family and close friends. Born in Richmond, Carol grew up in Williamsburg and graduated from James Blair High School. She became a long-time resident of Capitol Hill and was an advocate for good community fellowship. Her celebration of life will be held at Capitol Hill United Methodist Church at 1 PM on 11 January 2020, and donations in her name can be made at Capitol Hill United Methodist Church, 421 Seward Sq SE, WDC.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
