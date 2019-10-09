|
Carole A. Buntin Whittaker, 77, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Edgeworth Park of New Town, Williamsburg, VA after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Robert C. Whittaker; daughters, Lisa and Susan; and granddaughter, Makalila. Carole and Bob owned and operated Vicom Photographics in Rockville, MD for many years before the couple moved to Virginia. In her free time, Carole enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, sewing, reading and completing puzzles. She loved watching wild life, walking around Colonial Williamsburg and taking rides down the Colonial Parkway, but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Martha Buntin; grandparents, Hattie and Paul Detrick; great-aunt, Sis Stansfield; and aunt Edna Curtis. There are no services planned, but Carole's brain is being donated to further Alzheimer's research before she is cremated. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's research in Carole's memory. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019