Carolee Irene Care went to be with her Lord Jesus on October 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. Carolee was born on May 16, 1925, to Eldred and Grace Barnhart in Hillsdale, New Jersey. She often described the joy she experienced playing in the woods near her home as she wandered amongst the lush vegetation and flowers. She particularly loved the birds and would watch them for hours at a time. Carolee was married to John L. Care for 66 years. He and their son, Daryl W. Care preceded her in death. She was a gifted pianist, gardener and quilter as well as seamstress. Bird watching continued to be a passion throughout her life. Carolee was quick witted with a delightful sense of humor and was a kind and generous friend to all. She will be greatly missed by her surviving children: Terry J.Ca
re (Jenny), Debra J. Sweeney, Priscilla I. Hopkins (Conrad) and Laurel S.Gravett (Trice). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.