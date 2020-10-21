1/
Carolee Irene Care
1925 - 2020
Carolee Irene Care went to be with her Lord Jesus on October 9, 2020. She was 95 years old. Carolee was born on May 16, 1925, to Eldred and Grace Barnhart in Hillsdale, New Jersey. She often described the joy she experienced playing in the woods near her home as she wandered amongst the lush vegetation and flowers. She particularly loved the birds and would watch them for hours at a time. Carolee was married to John L. Care for 66 years. He and their son, Daryl W. Care preceded her in death. She was a gifted pianist, gardener and quilter as well as seamstress. Bird watching continued to be a passion throughout her life. Carolee was quick witted with a delightful sense of humor and was a kind and generous friend to all. She will be greatly missed by her surviving children: Terry J.Care (Jenny), Debra J. Sweeney, Priscilla I. Hopkins (Conrad) and Laurel S.Gravett (Trice). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
