Catherine J. Salyards, 92, of Williamsburg and member of St. Bede Church, passed away October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth F. Salyards; son, Anthony E. Rovito; parents, Andrew and Angilina Pica; brothers, Louis Pica, Joseph Pica, and Gabe Pica; sisters, Mary Williams, Helena Olvich, and Agnes Costa; and son-in-law, Charles Larchevque. She is survived by her sons, John G. Salyards (Chong Hui) and Kenneth J. Salyards (Mary Ann); daughters, Denise M. Salyards, Barbara J. Larchevque, and Debbie Theodossis (Jimmy); grandchildren, Shane Rovito, Lance Salyards, Michelle Larchevque, Kirsten and Miquel Lopez, Alexander Salyards (Elisha Gerorge), Drucilla Rovito; Jason, Mark, and Lauren Salyards, and Dennis, Jessica, and Christine Theodossis; best friend, Paula Breaud; and great grandchildren, Annastasia Jane, Abby and Natalie Lopez, Amaya Manning, Kaylee, Elanyna, and Brandon, and many many more. Our mother had such a way of making people feel welcome or smile when having a bad day. She loved working with the public, taking such pride in her work. People remembered her for years after she retired from waitressing/hostessing in restaurants, in Williamsburg. Those work ethics were passed down to her grandsons she helped raise. She was always full of life and making memories with everyone she met, especially her grandsons' friends. The stories she told always instilled family traditions, faith and work ethics. No matter how life threw curve balls, she always made the best out of life for us all. She always stressed family value and respect will always keep us going. Our mother, grandmother will be sadly missed, but will always be with us in our hearts and spirit. A service for family and friends will be held on November 1st, at 11:00am at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019