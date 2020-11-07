With profound sadness we announce the passing of Catherine Heckadon, our loving and devoted Grandmother & Great Grandmother, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence in Williamsburg, VA of natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York Catherine lived a long and vibrant life. Catherine graduated from the Presbyterian Nursing School of Philadelphia, PA graduating in 1943. She subsequently was a staff nurse at the New York Presbyterian/Cornell University Hospital Nursing School in New York City. After WW II, she moved to Central America with her husband "Heck" where she assisted in running a tropical hospital in Almirante, Panama for several years. She and her husband moved to Bakersfield, CA where Catherine raised her daughter Jean and ran a community blood bank. Catherine was the beloved mother of Jean McCormick, proud grandmother to Peter McCormick Jr and Ellen McCormick, and the invincible Great Grandmother to Mallory & Finn McCormick. Predeceased by her one true LOVE and husband, Phillip, brothers Robert & John Simpson, her sister Jean Polomoff and her daughter Jean. Catherine is survived by her grandson, Peter McCormick, Jr, her daughter-in-law Mary McCormick and her two great Grandchildren Mallory McCormick and Finn McCormick of Charlotte, NC, a granddaughter Ellen McCormick of Arlington, VA and her son-in-law Peter McCormick, Sr. of Williamsburg, VA. Catherine was 100 years young when she passed, living a tremendously fulfilling life. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and an accomplished nurse. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, stock picking and drawing. Her artistic skill was a hidden talent even though she loved to be the center of attention at any gathering. She lived and traveled all over the world, but she was always a Jersey girl at heart! In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Friends of Forman Christian College, 3434 Roswell Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S Broad Street, Clinton, South Carolina, 29325. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave., NW, Aiken, SC 29801. SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801 Catherine's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com