Cecil "Corky" Carroll Umberger Sr. passed away on June 10, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia, at the age of 82. He was born in Marion, Virginia on October 29, 1936 to Louise and Cecil Lampy Umberger. After graduating from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, he then received a Mechanical Engineering degree from Virginia Tech and later, a Master's degree in Business from Central Michigan University.He began his 34-year career with the Army Corp of Engineers at Ft. Belvoir, Va. As a senior project engineer working on design and development of future military construction equipment, Corky was the lead engineer on the team that developed the "swamp buggy" which was used in the Vietnam War. In 1965, he received an award from the Department of the Army for his role in that project. He continued in Research and Development with the Air Force at the Pentagon, and finished at Army Command Center in Alexandria, and later at Ft. Lee, Va.Retiring in 1993 in Kingsmill, Corky enjoyed playing golf with friends and his sons. He was a member and one-year president of the Colonial Capital Kiwanis Club. He treasured his friendships there, as they served the community together.Corky was a devout Lutheran, who was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Williamsburg for many years.Corky will be remembered fondly for many reasons. He was a patriot who loved his country and his home state of Virginia and was a devoted Virginia Tech Hokies fan. A people person who never met a stranger, Corky's friendly demeanor and joyful approach to life drew people to him. He was quick to laugh and share a smile. He was fiercely protective and loyal, always putting family first. Corky believed in doing the right thing and believed in hard work. His integrity and strong work ethic were consistent themes in his life. He had a big heart, which he shared generously with his wife of 60 years, his children, his grandchildren, and all who knew him.He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Reese Umberger; four sons, Cecil "Rusty" Umberger Jr., Timothy, Steven and Mark; daughters-in-law Dianne, Margaret and Beth; grandchildren Kelley, Ryan Leigh, Paige, Taylor, Megan, Jessica, Kendall, Grace and Alexis; great-grandson Patrick; and sister Anita Firestone.A memorial service will be held to celebrate Corky's life on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 PM at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 612 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg VA 23185. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.