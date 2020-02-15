|
Charles A. Rend, 81, died at home on February 11th after a 10-year battle with prostate cancer. He was a retired obstetrician-gynecologist, who practiced for 22 years in the Medical Corps of the Navy and the Army. He retired in 1986 with the rank of Colonel. He subsequently settled in Williamsburg, VA and served as a public health physician for the Virginia Department of Health. He retired from the Hampton Health Department in 2011 after a 47-year career in the study and practice of medicine. He was born in Washington, D.C, and lived in Brazil, Minnesota, and California as a child. He was a 1960 graduate of Georgetown University and a 1964 graduate of the University of California Medical School in San Francisco. He loved being a doctor and was passionate about the privilege of caring for his patients. Dr. Rend also loved birdwatching, travel, reading, listening to music, and family gatherings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Jean Hogan Rend of Williamsburg as well as 4 children, Suzanne Rend (Paul) of South Pasadena, CA, Regina Barrientos (Teofilo) of Williamsburg, VA, Elizabeth Leonard of New Haven, CT, and Joanna Rend also of New Haven, CT; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. A Mass will be offered on Monday, February 17th beginning at 9am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd, Williamsburg, VA. The family would like to thank the nurses of Grace Hospice for their exceptional care. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020